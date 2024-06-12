Reading man charged with riot for role in Pagoda disturbance

A Reading man was arrested on charges he interfered with the arrest of a suspect by a city police officer at the Pagoda, where a large number of people who illegally rode dirt bikes on public roads had gathered Saturday.

Brayan Sanchez-Quinones, 24, of the 2100 block of North 17th Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $75,000 bail to await a hearing after arraignment Monday night before District Judge Steven M. Chieffo in Reading Central Court.

He faces charges of riot, obstruction of justice and disorderly conduct.

According to arrest papers:

Officer Michael Balch was assigned to a dirt bike detail on Saturday. Police had learned via social media that a large number of a riders of off-road vehicles were planning to gather in the city.

Balch was on Duryea Drive when he heard that police were being dispatched to the Pagoda for a report of a large and noisy crowd.

As he exited his vehicle to try to clear the way, he observed a man later identified as Luis Melo-Castillo, 26, of Reading, on an illegal dirt bike.

He approached the rider and grabbed him as Melo-Castillo tried to turn on the bike. A struggle ensued, and a crowd formed around Balch.

Investigators viewed video of the incident. While Balch struggles with the suspect, Sanchez-Quinones is seen repeatedly grabbing the suspect in an attempt to free him.

Others engaged in other disorderly behavior. One unidentified man punched Balch in the face, and another threw liquid on the officer in an effort to remove the dirt bike from the scene to keep police from confiscating it.

COURTESY OF READING POLICE

Reading police were still trying to identify the man in this image captured from cellphone video during Saturday’s disturbance at the Pagoda. They said the man punched the police officer in the face as he struggled to arrest a suspect he caught illegally riding a dirt bike on Duryea Drive. (Courtesy of Reading Police Department)

Police have distributed images of suspects on social media in an attempt to identify the offenders.

Sanchez-Quinones turned himself in to police Monday night, admitting he was the person in one of the images.

Officials said several suspects have been identified.

At a City Hall press conference Monday afternoon, police Chief Elias Vazquez said the investigation was ongoing, with investigators particularly interested in identifying the man who punched Balch. He added that police will not tolerate one of their officers being assaulted.