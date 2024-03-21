Reading man arrested in stabbing in rooming house

Mar. 21—A 25-year-old Reading man is in Berks County Prison following his arrest on warrants issued after two assaults, most recently the stabbing of another man during an argument in a city rooming house on March 1.

Victor O. Bones Jr. of the 300 block of North Fourth Street was jailed in lieu of a total of $50,000 bail to await hearings after arraignment Wednesday night before District Judge Dean R. Patton in Reading Central Court.

He faces charges of aggravated and simple assault.

According to city police:

Police and emergency medical personnel responded about 7:45 p.m. March 1 to a report of a stabbing in a rooming house in the 400 block of North Fifth Street. The victim walked down the stairs from the second floor and was observed to be holding a blood-soaked T-shirt around his neck.

He told officers he had been stabbed by an acquaintance, whom he identified as Bones, who was no longer there.

The victim said the two were arguing because they were dating the same man. During the argument Bones pulled a knife from his pants pocket and stabbed him.

Police observed a stab wound 1 to 2 inches in length and of undetermined depth over the victim's right collarbone. He was treated at the scene before being transported by ambulance to Reading Hospital.

Information on his medical condition was unavailable.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Bones, who was already wanted on simple assault and harassment charges filed by city police after a Jan. 6 incident. Details of that case were unavailable.