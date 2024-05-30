Reading man, 19, charged in setup robbery, pistol-whipping

Reading police have charged a 19-year-old city man in the robbery and pistol-whipping of a man he met at a convenience store under the false premise that he would sell him several Apple iPads.

Justin Y. Rivera of the 400 block of West Oley Street was committed to Berks County Prison in lieu of $150,000 bail following arraignment Tuesday night before District Judge Tonya A. Butler in Reading Central Court.

Rivera is charged with robbery, aggravated assault, receiving stolen property and related counts.

According to investigators:

The victim told police that he sells used electronics on the internet. On March 23, he was contacted by text message by someone whose phone number was later identified as Rivera’s. The person who contacted him offered to sell him several iPads, which the victim was interested in buying for resale.

The victim told him that he wanted to meet at a public location, preferably a convenience store. The purported seller told him to meet him in the 400 block of West Douglass Street because it was close to his home.

The victim asked what type of vehicle he would be arriving in, and the seller said it was a Ford Fusion.

About 5 p.m. the victim parked in the store lot and walked up to a Ford Fusion. He noticed the driver’s seat and front passenger seat were occupied.

The driver told the victim to walk around to the passenger side rear. When he opened that door he saw a male in the back seat.

The rear passenger reached out, grabbed him and tried to pull him into the vehicle. The victim put his foot on the door jamb to keep from being pulled in.

That’s when the driver got out and hit the victim on the head with a pistol. The front passenger also got out and pistol-whipped him with a different gun.

They continued hitting him after he fell down.

The driver, later identified as Rivera, walked to the victim’s car and took his wallet and $5,500.

The assailant dragged the victim to the front of the Fusion, then fled in that vehicle.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for Rivera’ cellphone service provider. It showed he was in the area when the crime happened. Data from license plate readers showed Rivera’s Ford Fusion was recorded nearby in the 1100 block of Schuylkill Avenue just before the robbery.

Criminal Investigator Charles Federico filed the charges against Rivera on Tuesday. Arrest details were unavailable.

The other assailants haven’t been identified.