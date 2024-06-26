From reading to happy hour, here are the Indiana laws that go into effect July 1

Starting July 1, Indiana parents may see big changes to their children's lives at all educational levels. Third graders may be held back to improve reading skills, high schoolers will be able to work more hours, and college students will likely see a shift in how professors approach controversial topics.

Additionally, while Hoosiers will see new restrictions on adult online content, alcohol prices might start looking happier.

Here are some of the laws that will go into effect July 1:

Happy hour is back

Raise your glasses: Happy hour will be officially legal again starting July 1, thanks to House Bill 1086. The bill allows businesses to offer discounted drinks during certain hours, provided they don’t go over four hours per day or 15 hours per week. It also allows restaurants to sell alcohol to go.

More third graders could be held back

Senate Bill 1, a major Senate Republican priority, targets falling state literacy rates. The bill requires schools to hold back third-grade students starting this upcoming school year if they don’t pass IREAD, the state’s standardized literacy test, after multiple attempts and don’t meet certain exceptions, such as English language learners.

Younger students will also have to start taking literacy tests, with the bill requiring screenings for students in kindergarten through second grade. More schools will be eligible for summer school funding, with reading proficiency courses available for students in second and third grade struggling with reading.

Increased oversight on colleges

A controversial higher education bill will go into effect while schools are on summer break. Senate Bill 202 requires university professors to encourage “free inquiry, free expression, and intellectual diversity” — essentially, provide all political perspectives — and prohibits them from sharing their own political opinions. If they don't comply, they risk losing tenure.

Senate Bill 202 was heavily criticized by professors and others who said it will hurt intellectual freedom and recruiting at Indiana's public universities.

Proponents of the bill said having universities that are not intellectually diverse hurts students and faculty alike.

New consequences for students missing school

Senate Bill 282 strengthens truancy prevention in schools. School attendance officers are required to report students who are habitually truant, or who have missed 10 days of school without an excuse, to juvenile court or the Department of Child Services. School boards or other governing bodies also must establish a truancy prevention policy for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.

No more cell phones in schools

Student screen time may soon go down, thanks to Senate Bill 185. The bill requires all public and charter schools to adopt and implement a cell phone use policy, which they must publish on the school’s website.

AG to come down hard on sanctuary city ordinances

Senate Bill 181 requires the attorney general to enforce Indiana’s law banning “sanctuary city” ordinances, which restrict local cooperation with federal immigration authorities. Cities such as East Chicago and Gary, as well as regions like Monroe County, must rescind these policies before July 1 or risk facing legal action from Attorney General Todd Rokita.

Age verification for adult websites

Under Senate Bill 17, adult-oriented websites must verify that users are over eighteen via identification, such as a driver’s license or identification card, or with a third party age verification service. If a minor does access the site, their parent or guardian can take legal action.

A group of adult-content websites is suing Rokita over the law, arguing it impedes on adults’ free speech and constitutional rights. Even before the bill officially goes into law, Hoosiers have already begun to see its effects: adult-content website Pornhub plans to block access in Indiana starting June 27.

Religious instruction during school hours

A little-known option for religious instruction during the school day was coded into law in House Bill 1137. Students can leave school for religious education during the school day for up to two hours per week, provided parents give written notice.

Previously, school principals could deny parent requests. Now, they’re required to work with parents and programs to allow students to leave.

Child labor restrictions loosened

House Bill 1093 eliminates restrictions on when and how many hours children between 16 and 18 can work. It also loosens similar restrictions for children between ages 14 and 16.

