Reading bill in legislature gets limited backing from schools

Mar. 4—The Indiana legislature is closing in on passing a bill that could hold thousands of students back in third grade. The Indiana Department of Education reports 18% of Indiana third-graders failed the IREAD test. Now, a bill to hold those students back until they pass the test has passed in both the Indiana House and Senate.

Local school officials say they like the idea that the state wants kids to read, but have questions about the measures.

"I fully support the comprehensive approach of Senate Bill 1 to enhance reading proficiency among students. The bill's focus on requiring training for teachers in the science of reading and implementing a universal screening assessment are pivotal steps toward ensuring our students are equipped with the foundational reading skills necessary for lifelong learning," said Barr-Reeve Superintendent Andrea Huff.

Huff said the detailed attention to remediation plans aligns with the mission to support every student's educational journey but she did have some reservations.

"I have reservations about the mandatory retention of students in third grade. Education is a path unique to each student, and while accountability is important, flexibility and a comprehensive support system tailored to individual needs can be more effective than retention," she said.

Washington Community Schools Superintendent Kevin Frank said he thought the general purpose and motivation behind the bill was good.

" I think Indiana emphasizing that students being able to read by the time they are out of the third grade is a positive thing," said Frank. "It is certainly something we are trying to work toward in Washington. We have teachers involved in the science of reading trainings this year. It was the focus of our kindergarten through fourth grade teacher training this past week. We are working toward that."

State officials project around 7,000 Hoosier students will wind up being held back. Even at schools that are doing well on IREAD scores have additional questions about holding students back.

"To this point we have done well on the IREAD assessment and I do not anticipate a huge effect on us, changing the way we are doing things to come in line with this legislation," said Loogootee Superintendent Brian Harmon. "I don't see any dollars tied to this. It looks like another unfunded mandate. Whatever impact it has will result in us looking at funding."

"We have one of the highest IREAD pass rates in the area at 93.1% the past two years," said Loogootee Director of Technology and Curriculum Shelley Christmas. "Those who did not pass qualified for a 'good cause' exemption so they were not retained, and still received the intervention they needed in the third, fourth and fifth grade."

Indiana's literacy rate has been falling for a decade. School officials say part of that had to do with the way reading was taught. In fact, officials point out that the expansion of the "science of reading" is mostly a new coat of polish on traditional reading methods.

"That is when schools went away from phonics and things like that. Now, they are bringing back the science of reading. We are going old school now teaching phonics and grammar, go back to the roots," said Christmas.

"They act like this science of reading is something new. It isn't," added Harmon. "We are bringing back what we used to do. This is basically how I learned to read. The science of reading is being enhanced because we know more than we used to about how the brain works."

The bill does include some provisions for students with individualized education plans and for those who live in homes that do not speak English.

With the state seeking a 95% passage rate on the IREAD local officials say they feel the approach has to include more than holding kids back for a year.

"I think if we are going to push for those numbers then we need to load up more on the front end. We need to do more preschool. We do some preschool but we have run out of room. There are some quality private preschools, but to get to that 95%, we need to do more than sending kids to summer school. We need to start identifying kids down in kindergarten and first grade to made sure they are on track," said Frank.

Frank said he also hopes the bill will recognize that not all students speak English at home and that could impact student ability to pass the IRead tests.

"Children should not be penalized if they cannot read by third grade. We can continue to work with them as we move them along in age-appropriate cohorts," he said.

SB1 is currently being discussed in a conference committee. It still has to clear that committee and get the signature of the governor before it becomes law.