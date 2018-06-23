Readers write: Young reporters cover March for Our Lives

Young reporters at an event

for young people



Regarding the March 26 article “What the March for Our Lives looked like through the eyes of young reporters” (CSMonitor.com): Bravo to the Monitor for sending this group of two college students and three recent college graduates. Their generation has huge power for change.

Rich and Joy Schaberg

Haslett, Mich.

Thank you for sending these unjaded and loving young people to cover this historic event. They clearly conveyed the sincerity, love, and authenticity of the participants. It is a relief that they did not follow the agenda of some news organizations who painted it as a political event. It was a human event.

Nancy Risdon Greenspon

New Canaan, Conn.

This was a great coverage angle for the March for Our Lives – thank you! I love to see the Monitor move forward in reporting from as diverse points of view as possible. This is the great necessity of the times, I think – to recognize there are underserved viewpoints. Giving a voice to them shows the glorious richness of our population. This needs to become a more regular feature.

Ann Matthiesen

Indianapolis

These young people are demonstrating true leadership qualities. They describe the only way to move out of this quagmire we are in and make true progress. Such an inspiration! Thank you for your always excellent reporting – also from young people!

Pamela Fairbanks

Fenton, Mich.

I sensed that the Monitor journalists had found minds/hearts like themselves and recognized in the young people their own aspirations being fulfilled. Long live the Monitor.

Joanne Rooney

Arlington Heights, Ill.

