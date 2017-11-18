Readers write: Thoughts from readers on columnist Ruth Walker

Following Ruth Walker’s passing, I wanted to pass on a sincere appreciation for a woman who made my day almost every time I read her “Verbal Energy” column. In fact, truth to tell, it was usually the first thing I turned to when my Monitor Weekly arrived. (No offense, all you serious reporters and bureau chiefs – I got to you eventually.) But Ruth had such a way with words (fancy that!) that she just brightened my day and often sent me into peals of laughter.

So many of her columns addressed knotty linguistic and grammar questions I’d wondered about but was too lazy to research, so she was eloquently practical to me, too. As word wonks go, Ruth was flat-out brilliant. I just wish I hadn’t procrastinated about telling her so and expressing my gratitude. Besides, I still have a lot of unanswered questions.

I will miss her. Thank you, Ruth!

Gay Hanlon

Los Angeles

Ruth Walker’s “Verbal Energy” was my favorite column. I would not let myself read it till the very end.

I shall miss Ruth and her column very much. I, too, love the history of words. It is hard to believe Ruth has stopped writing. Thank you for running the column so long.

Jewel Rimmer

Saint-Lambert, Quebec

My heart sank when I read about Ruth Walker’s passing, and with it the end of the publication of her lovely, witty, educational, and enriching “Verbal Energy” column. Very often I found myself first turning to the last page of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly to read this delightful piece.

Even though I read every page of the Monitor Weekly, and enjoy every bit of its contents, I know I will miss Ruth’s column immensely.

I wish I had sent her at least one thank-you note to tell her how much her columns helped to enhance my appreciation of English and other languages.

Hendrik J. Monkhorst

Gainesville, Fla.

