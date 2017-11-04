Readers write: Steps to take after Equifax breach, technology and social interaction

Steps to take after Equifax breach

Regarding the Oct. 2 Briefing “Equifax breach: what consumers can do”: This article gave me a better understanding of what happened. I have taken steps including freezing my account and my spouse’s with credit reporting agencies as well as freezing my Social Security number. I especially liked the non-fearful approach to what people are able to do to protect their credit rating and stay safe from identity theft. Thank you.

Sue Carol Helten

Douglass, Kan.

Your article gave better solutions and information to deal with this crisis than my credit union did. This information breech is unacceptable and cumbersome to deal with.

Stanley Funkhouser

Springfield, Ore.

Technology and social interaction

The Oct. 2 Monitor’s View “Apple thinks different – and the same – about the ‘town square’ ” caught my attention because resistance to the Digital Age is sometimes justified by the lack of social interaction.

My experience of having to convince myself to use more digital technology was prompted by the desire to stay in touch with younger family members, meet others where they are, and be at the forefront of thought. Certainly the desire to use JSH-Online and CSMonitor.com has encouraged me. It’s good to think about how technology impacts people’s lives so that we can see how it is being used for good and where further opportunities can be pursued and refined.

As a reader of The Christian Science Monitor Weekly, I am finding the Daily in its new format approachable, informative, thought-provoking, and shareable. The combination of the product and the technology is working for me! I have also tuned into the Monitor’s online events, which have made me feel more connected with the Monitor’s purpose and direction and even more grateful for the work you are all doing. Thank you.

Jill Hood

Bath, England

