Readers write: State action on climate, ethical standards for presidents

Regarding the June 2 Monitor Daily article “Paris pullout: Now, US cities and states respond”: Thank you for this reporting on states, cities, and companies assuming the leadership role that President Trump has abandoned on climate change. I hope this movement continues to grow and attracts support from a majority of US cities, states, and companies.

Please follow this story closely and keep us up to date. Thank you!

Jack Wilt

Freeland, Md.

Regarding the article “Paris pullout: Now, US cities and states respond”: Great article! It’s the best I’ve read on the alliance of mayors and governors for green energy.

The example in the article of the flooding in South Bend, Ind., and how the city retooled to adapt to the future put the entire issue of climate change into excellent perspective. It’s important and helpful that the Monitor cover connections like that one because too many other media organizations do not connect the dots.

You do, you did, and bravo!

Jan Sproull

LaFayette, Ga.

Ethical standards for presidents

I found the June 5 Monitor’s View “The public’s expectations of chief executives” in the Weekly to be quite refreshing – thank you.

It rings true to the Monitor’s objective, “To injure no man, but to bless all mankind,” by reminding us that instead of grieving at the world’s corruption (which is given much media attention), we can rejoice in and uphold the higher ethical standards, and the uncovering of wrongdoing, that the world is now demanding of its corporate and political leaders.

Let us all do our part to continue this trend of progress for the world, and we will experience more and more of its tangible results.

Whitney Wyndham

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

