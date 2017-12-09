Readers write: Seeing the other side, more Lebanon coverage, investigation recap, uranium story presentation

Seeing the other side

I am convinced that the Nov. 6 issue of the Weekly has truly blessed all mankind by shedding light on the reality of life and thought in today’s Russia with the Upfront column, “The Russia that Russians see,” and the cover story, “1917 today.” Can anything be more important than all people gaining an accurate understanding of each other and having their (unfortunately) regular diets of hatred, stereotyping, and propaganda exposed as dangerous to the survival of our planet?

Jim Bender

Klamath Falls, Ore.

More Lebanon coverage

Regarding the Nov. 6 Monitor Daily article “Lebanese departure shows Saudi response to Iran’s rising role”: Please continue covering Lebanon. It seems to be a very complex situation that is quite puzzling to many of us. It’s been “off my radar” for a long time.

Stanley Easton

Jacksonville, Ala.

Investigation recap

Regarding the Nov. 13 Monitor Daily article “Mueller investigation: what we’ve learned, and what comes next”: This article summarized weeks of speculation, opinion, and partisan reporting. I feel I can rely on the Monitor for accurate, informative, and fair reporting. Thank you. Keep up the fine work for mankind.

I would very much welcome your updates on Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Robert Storm

Brooklyn, N.Y.

Uranium story presentation

Regarding the Nov. 27 Briefing, “Hillary Clinton, Russia, and uranium”: I already knew the details but read the article to see how the information was presented. It was clear, concise, and unbiased. What more can one ask for?

Jean King

Palm Harbor, Fla.

