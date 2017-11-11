Readers write: Rewilding of Europe, guide to Puerto Rico’s challenges, encouragement for students, hope for the future

Rewilding of Europe

I loved that the Oct. 23 OneWeek article “As Italy ‘rewilds,’ its wolves return” started with wolves near an airport in Rome, then led me outward with other wolves as far as Denmark. I knew nothing of the rewilding of Europe and the hope of increased small-town tourism. The piece was so well written and so informative. It represents what journalists should aspire to and the dissemination the internet developers foresaw. Kudos to the author and editors involved.

M. Strong

Silver Spring, Md.

Guide to Puerto Rico's challenges

Regarding the Oct. 9 OneWeek article “Puerto Rico: Out of the shadows?”: Having previously lived in Puerto Rico for more than 12 years, I thought this was an excellent article that would give someone with little knowledge of Puerto Rico a very balanced perspective of what challenges people are facing there. Thank you.

Carol Olano

Seattle

Encouragement for students

Regarding the Oct. 9 Monitor Daily article “A bus that brings learning into a danger zone”: My heart goes out to that police department, to the brave traveling instructors and assistants, and especially to those students who take the risk of attending school. Don’t give up, any of you!

Sara Barnacle

Harrison, Maine

Hope for the future

The Oct. 6 Monitor Daily article “Dystopia redux: ‘Blade Runner’ reboot as a cultural yardstick” was a good story. I do wish that Ray Bradbury’s short story “The Toynbee Convector” was better known. The story’s theme is that we strive to create the future we envision. I’m a big sci-fi fan but have grown weary of the dystopian visions that seem to equate despair with realism.

Kristi Seibert

Boulder, Colo.

