Readers write: Reporting of protests, parental authority, new Austen insight, essay admiration

Reporting of protests

The Monitor did a very good job with the Aug. 19 article “The message from a day of protests in Boston” (CSMonitor.com). Your story brought out the best in many attendees but still showed that much more needs to be present in our minds to protect individual liberties, to foster thoughtful discussion, and to enable love to become the focus. This will support our government and its representatives in order to guarantee that we continue to have one of the best balanced, equalized, and evolving government systems of peace and progress in the world.

Jack Coleman

Recommended: Could you pass a US citizenship test?

Dixon, Ill.

Parental authority

Regarding the Aug. 14 cover story, “Can you please talk, not text?”: The solution to the texting issue lies with the adult – simply do not give your child a phone. Parental authority remains up to the parent.

Kathy Davis

Cary, N.C.

New Austen insight

Regarding the July 17 book review “ ‘Jane Austen at Home’ considers where and how Austen lived and why it matters” (CSMonitor.com): I gained information about Austen even though I’m an avid reader of her work and books about her. I enjoyed the perspective about modern women’s issues, which were acknowledged as very similar to Georgian women’s place in society.

R.F. Levine

Meadville, Pa.

Essay admiration

Photographer Melanie Stetson Freeman has been one of my favorites for years. Seeing her name on the July 31 Home Forum essay, “What I saw, and what she knows,” confirmed my admiration and made it run even deeper. Thank you, Melanie, for who you are and what you’re doing.

Carolyn A. Hill

Portland, Ore.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community