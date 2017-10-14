Readers write: Reader appreciation for Ruth Walker, Cassini coverage

Reader appreciation for Ruth Walker

Regarding the Sept. 25 Home Forum article “Ruth Walker: part of the Monitor family”: It took me a while to realize just what a gem each of Ruth Walker’s “Verbal Energy” essays was, but for the past several years, her column was the first thing I read each week.

Her wit and knowledge never failed to impress me, as did her talent at producing each week an interesting piece about words that never failed to inform and entertain. I will miss her.

Jonathan Mitschele

New Gloucester, Maine

Count me among those deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ruth Walker. Her “Verbal Energy” column had quickly become one of my favorite features in the Monitor, and I always looked forward to learning new insights into the English language from her every week – there were times when I would start reading an issue from the back page. She will be sorely missed.

Thank you to the Monitor for sharing her wonderful column, and my sincere condolences to her family and friends.

Paul Berge

Sturtevant, Wis.

I am sad to hear about Ruth Walker. Her “Verbal Energy” column was always the first thing I turned to when I got my Monitor Weekly. She brought a lot of attention (and fun) to words and caused me to go to my dictionary often!

What a great woman! She will be missed.

Johnette Perry

Orinda, Calif.

Cassini coverage

I have really enjoyed the articles about the mission of the Cassini spacecraft that the Monitor has carried. They are enlightening and expand my thought of the universe. I always enjoy pondering something bigger than myself. Keep up the good work!

Karen Neff

Mystic, Conn.

