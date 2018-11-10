Readers write: The power of song, comparing movements, updates on Washington, and exploring diversities of the Amazon

The power of song

Thank you, thank you, thank you for doing the Oct. 22 Heart of the News article “How choirs build community” and sharing this reemerging spirit of song! I’m thinking it may be time for me to start something like this in my area.

Donna Tongue

Londonderry, N.H.

Comparing movements

Regarding the Sept. 17 cover story, “Rise of the Islamist moderates”: Because of my background (four years of high school in Afghanistan), I follow the Middle East closely. Yet I had never heard anything about the rise of Islamist moderates. Thank you. Perhaps an editorial or column comparing this movement with the rising tide of right-wing Christianity in the West would be helpful.

Chip Steiner

Lancaster, Pa.

Updates on Washington

Please keep the photos and the cartoons. I would also like a page of current decisions in Washington – the Supreme Court’s reports, what the president has just signed to go into effect, who leads and what actions are under way in the congressional committees, etc.

Mary Lou Peckham

Fort Collins, Colo.

Exploring diversities of the Amazon

I’ve just finished Amanda Paulson’s interesting cover story on Camp 41, the Oct. 1 article “Camp Amazon.” She can sure write well! She articulated the complex diversities of the Amazon situation in an enjoyable, understandable, and fresh way. I could practically hear and visualize the richness of the animal and plant life she described.

It’s wonderful for us readers to learn about important research going on and how it impacts our amazing planet.

Vicky Cameron

Mount Pleasant, S.C.

