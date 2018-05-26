Readers write: Mothers and forgiveness, reality of homelessness, how ‘Black Panther’ affects Africans, tariffs explained for average reader, high taxes vs. life choices

Mothers and forgiveness
I’ve lost no one to violence but cried repeatedly reading the March 12 cover story, “Two mothers, a son’s death, and the struggle for forgiveness.”
It got deeper into issues around forgiveness, always recognizing that people are complex and face difficult paths – rarely simple or direct – through trauma. I’ve grown from this story’s telling.
Chuck Green
Ashland, Mass.
Reality of homelessness
Regarding the May 1 Monitor Daily article “Breaking a cycle of job loss and homelessness”: This is a topic worth coming back to.
It introduces a reality that is often overlooked by many of those well-meaning people who want to “cure” homelessness.
Joseph F. Arnold
Gig Harbor, Wash.
How ‘Black Panther’ affects Africans
Regarding the March 19 OneWeek article “In Africa, a US film surprises, delights”: This was an outstanding article. It definitely delivers on increasing understanding.
I loved hearing all the comments from varied Africans themselves about what the movie meant to them.
Anne Whidden
New York
Tariffs explained for average reader
Regarding the March 2 Monitor Daily article “With tariffs, trade war looms. But is there an endgame?”: Thanks for the detail and clarity. Sometimes stories about the economy and trade can be too obscure or dull.
This was written to help the average reader. I, for one, read it all the way through!
Sara Barnacle
Harrison, Maine
High taxes vs. life choices
Regarding the March 14 Monitor Daily article “In blue states, ‘tax the rich’ isn’t so simple anymore”: Were it not for having their only daughter firmly in place as a California resident, due to her career choice in the criminal justice field, my daughter and son-in-law would be off to Texas in a heartbeat. Their taxes would be lower and, as horse breeders, they could buy a much better and larger ranch and home there than what they have here.
Many, many in their situation are already gone. I stay for family, friends, and because I love California, but I could certainly do better financially in Texas. Some things, however, are worth more to me than money.
Judy Reinsma
Santa Clarita, Calif.
