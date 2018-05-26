    Readers write: Mothers and forgiveness, reality of homelessness, how ‘Black Panther’ affects Africans, tariffs explained for average reader, high taxes vs. life choices

    Chuck Green, Joseph F. Arnold, Anne Whidden, Sara Barnacle, Judy Reinsma

    Mothers and forgiveness

    I’ve lost no one to violence but cried repeatedly reading the March 12 cover story, “Two mothers, a son’s death, and the struggle for forgiveness.” 

    It got deeper into issues around forgiveness, always recognizing that people are complex and face difficult paths – rarely simple or direct – through trauma. I’ve grown from this story’s telling.

    Recommended: Could you pass a US citizenship test?

    Chuck Green

    Ashland, Mass.

    Reality of homelessness

    Regarding the May 1 Monitor Daily article “Breaking a cycle of job loss and homelessness”: This is a topic worth coming back to. 

    It introduces a reality that is often overlooked by many of those well-meaning people who want to “cure” homelessness.

    Joseph F. Arnold

    Gig Harbor, Wash.

    How ‘Black Panther’ affects Africans

    Regarding the March 19 OneWeek article “In Africa, a US film surprises, delights”: This was an outstanding article. It definitely delivers on increasing understanding.

    I loved hearing all the comments from varied Africans themselves about what the movie meant to them.

    Anne Whidden

    New York

    Tariffs explained for average reader

    Regarding the March 2 Monitor Daily article “With tariffs, trade war looms. But is there an endgame?”: Thanks for the detail and clarity. Sometimes stories about the economy and trade can be too obscure or dull. 

    This was written to help the average reader. I, for one, read it all the way through!

    Sara Barnacle

    Harrison, Maine

    High taxes vs. life choices 

    Regarding the March 14 Monitor Daily article “In blue states, ‘tax the rich’ isn’t so simple anymore”: Were it not for having their only daughter firmly in place as a California resident, due to her career choice in the criminal justice field, my daughter and son-in-law would be off to Texas in a heartbeat. Their taxes would be lower and, as horse breeders, they could buy a much better and larger ranch and home there than what they have here. 

    Many, many in their situation are already gone. I stay for family, friends, and because I love California, but I could certainly do better financially in Texas. Some things, however, are worth more to me than money.

    Judy Reinsma

    Santa Clarita, Calif.

    Related stories

    Read this story at csmonitor.com

    Become a part of the Monitor community