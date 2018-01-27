Readers write: Most important meal, moving into the future, analyzing the world, looking at industrial societies

Most important meal
Regarding the Dec. 18, 2017, Upfront column, “A change at the Monitor Breakfast table”: Thank you so much for the Monitor Breakfasts. They are so needed today.
I am delighted Linda Feldmann will be carrying on the tradition. Kudos to you all!
Recommended: Could you pass a US citizenship test?
Pam Wylie Powell
Springfield, Ore.
Moving into the future
The Dec. 25, 2017, cover story, “18 bright ideas for 2018,” on technology moving us into the future, is one of the most informative and relevant articles I read last year.
Thanks to the writer, Eoin O’Carroll, for helping an “old guy” like me be aware of my grandchildren’s future!
Johnny Cox
Spokane, Wash.
Analyzing the world
Regarding the Dec. 14, 2017, Monitor Daily article “Where America’s go-it-alone foreign policy could lead”: Howard LaFranchi is a brilliant, concise, knowledgeable analyst of the world stage. I have cherished his reporting for many years. I always feel better educated and that I have more understanding after reading one of his articles. He is a jewel in the Monitor’s crown. I am most grateful.
Sunny Scott-Luther
Georgetown, Texas
Looking at industrial societies
Regarding the Nov. 24, 2017, Monitor Daily article “Plumbing the role of ancient culture in conservation”: I would like to see some examples of how this precept might work in industrial societies as well as in indigenous cultures. For example, how can local economies in the continental United States work in harmony with the conservation of species such as the spotted owl, snail darter, and black-footed ferret?
Eric Klieber
Cleveland Heights, Ohio
Related stories
- Could you pass a US citizenship test?
- Readers Respond Readers write: An about-face in reaction to sexual harassment, coverage of international news, books that matter, original and fresh story
- Readers Respond Readers write: Birds and their plans, billionaire fights poverty, using proven methods
Read this story at csmonitor.com
Become a part of the Monitor community