Readers write: The meaning of protection, value of female friendship, views of the Irish, solutions for homelessness, language associated with discrimination

The meaning of protection

Regarding the March 22 Monitor Daily article “For gun owners, a core belief: guns make us safer”: I appreciated your article. It was easy to read, clear, and precise.

I am a 70-year-old white woman, college-educated, and I live with my ailing older husband. We have never owned a gun.

Recommended: Could you pass a US citizenship test?

I understand the deep desire to protect one’s home and family. But my way of protecting has always been to have respect and concern for others – neighbors, community, friends, and strangers I meet – and show interest in their lives. I try to do my part in helping others broaden their views of our society, culture, and ways of living. Defensive postures are not enough: To be fully human requires reaching out with compassion and understanding to other human beings. Otherwise we are just armed camps, fearful of outsiders.

Marsha Moyer

Lakeside, Calif.

Value of female friendship

Regarding the Feb. 13 Monitor Daily article “ ‘Galentine’s Day’: Why the appeal of ‘ladies celebrating ladies’ endures”: I believe meeting with “the girls” brings lasting supportive direction, joy, and freedom.

Carol Young

Omaha, Neb.

Views of the Irish

Regarding the March 16 Monitor Daily article “Dangerous blarney? Behind a web narrative on Irish ‘slavery’ ”: My father, who was of English ancestry and who grew up in rural Missouri and Kansas, touted his employment by an African-American during the Depression. He was proud of his inclusion of all “God’s children” as part of his Christianity. But when his young sister married an Irishman, it was clear that he did not approve. It was the only time I ever heard my mild-mannered father criticize a man or a people. We thought he was just trying to be funny. Perhaps he wasn’t.

Lynn Austin

Hendersonville, N.C.

Solutions for homelessness

Regarding the April 23 & 30 Points of Progress article, “In Finland, many fewer homeless”: This was an excellent article. This is exactly what needs to be done in the United States.

I live in San Francisco, and the situation with homelessness is critical.

Dawn Isaacs

San Francisco

Language associated with discrimination

Regarding the April 16 OneWeek article “A more complex view of Afrikaans”: As an American student attending the College of William and Mary who was born a few years following apartheid’s end, I found it absolutely fascinating to learn that a language could not only be associated with such discrimination as an entity in and of itself but that it continues to be contested and associated with such beliefs and practices today. I would be quite excited to read more pieces like this that explore questions of identity many seem to take for granted, myself included.

Please extend my thanks to Ryan Lenora Brown, the writer of the article. I greatly enjoyed her piece and appreciated the hyperlinks to further readings.

John Williams

Williamsburg, Va.

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community