Readers write: Immigration path, talent at home, science knowledge

Regarding the Feb. 22 editorial, “Trump’s mixed message on immigration: An opening for a deal?” (CSMonitor.com): Three cheers for the Monitor editorial staff. They have expressed the opportunity just right. I did not vote for Donald Trump. Immigration was not my priority issue. Now we all have been compelled to pay attention.

I probably met some unauthorized immigrants when I was living and working in southern California years ago. I can sympathize with their plight and would favor a path to citizenship that does not do an injustice to those who are here legally. I can see now that stricter border security is needed. How can we invite millions to citizenship if we cannot control our borders?

Ken Brack

Huntington, Vt.

Talent at home

Regarding the Jan. 16 People Making A Difference: Rachel Brown, who has returned to the United States from Kenya, seems like a treasure. The world may need her overseas, but right now, her skills and message are critical to our nation.

Holly Bauer-Mergen

Spencerport, N.Y.

Science knowledge

The Feb. 27 Briefing, “Extreme weather and climate change,” pointed out that scientists’ knowledge about the role of climate change in some weather events such as heat waves has improved greatly, while there is more uncertainty about how climate change affects other events. This shows the value of past climate change research and the need for more. It is troubling that the Trump administration wants to cut back on climate research funding for agencies such as the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. It feels as if the US is speeding down a dark rainy road at night, and the driver wants to turn off the headlights.

Carol Rawie

Silver Spring, Md.

