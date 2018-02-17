Readers write: Hope for the future in St. Louis, politics in Peru, insightful review of ‘Paddington 2,' perspective on current events

Hope for the future in St. Louis

Regarding the Jan. 1 & 8 cover story, “Bridging black and white”: I posted this story on my Facebook page because I want everyone to read it. It is very informative and gives great personal accounts.

St. Louis, we care about you and all the residents. This story gives me hope for the future. We can heal racism. These folks in the article are doing wonderful things that can’t help but improve the situation. I also loved the photos. Thank you for a newsworthy story.

Margaret Muente

Longview, Wash.

Politics in Peru

Regarding the Feb. 5 OneWeek article “Should Fujimori be pardoned?”: Thanks for this thoughtful, informative article. It improves my understanding of the political situation in Peru as well as those in other countries attempting to deal with troubled pasts.

Jeff Cina

Eugene, Ore.

Insightful review of ‘Paddington 2’

The Jan. 29 review of “Paddington 2” (Paddington Bear, that is) by Peter Rainer was keenly insightful and accurate. I have for years considered him a worthy successor to former Monitor film critic David Sterritt. Thank you!

Chuck Green

Ashland, Mass.

Perspective on current events

Regarding the Jan. 12 Monitor Daily article “Why presidential language matters”: While I do not consider myself a political advocate or well-versed historian, I want to be apprised of current events and have them put into historical context for reference. This article does this beautifully. I can always count on the Monitor for a fair point of view. Keep it coming!

Deborah Tencza

Metamora, Mich.

