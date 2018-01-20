Readers write: An about-face in reaction to sexual harassment, coverage of international news, books that matter, original and fresh story

An about-face in reaction to sexual harassment

Regarding the Dec. 7 Monitor Daily article “Franken resignation shows Democrats’ line in the sand”: No woman should have to put up with unwanted sexual advances, either verbal or physical, even though such behavior has been prevalent for decades. The old adage “boys will be boys” will no longer suffice. Women have had to walk on eggshells, in fear of losing their jobs for reporting sexual harassment. But we have now witnessed an about-face. Hurray for women, who have risen to the occasion and come together in efforts to put an end to sexual harassment. And remember, the sum of us is stronger than any individual alone.

JoAnn Lee Frank

Clearwater, Fla.

Coverage of international news

Regarding the Dec. 18 OneWeek article “An Italian leader’s unlikely comeback”: Please continue the news of international politics and events the way you always have. It’s why I have a weekly and daily subscription.

Bobbie Gosnell

Pawnee, Okla.

Books that matter

Regarding the Dec. 4 Books article, “2017: The ones to read”: Thanks for this bookshelf of works that matter, both fiction and nonfiction. It is not a question of when I will start, but where!

Jessica Hatch

Salt Lake City

Original and fresh story

Regarding the Dec. 18 OneWeek article “Hope rises again in Zimbabwe”: Please thank all those involved in bringing to us this most original, beautifully fresh approach to a news event not often shared in such a tender way. The Mothering Love caring for us all can be recognized through this unique journalism. The Monitor is truly carrying out its mission.

Kay Weed

Aurora, N.Y.

