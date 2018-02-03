Readers write: Explaining evangelical, learning more about hometown, solutions for youth problems

Explaining evangelical

Regarding the Jan. 29 Focus story, “What does it mean to be evangelical?”: This article really helped me understand the origin, growth, and various meanings of the word evangelical and the movements created around it. Thank you for providing that background and explaining the righteous and religious fervor I see in some Republicans who identify as white and evangelical. It’s not just a political goal for them but a moral and religious one, too. It makes sense to me now.

Marianne Scott

Boulder, Colo.

Learning more about hometown

Regarding the Jan. 1 & 8 cover story, “Bridging black and white”: This is a beautifully written, well-researched, very balanced story, with the right mix of inspiration/emotion and facts. I’m a native St. Louisan and wasn’t aware of these meaningful interactions going on right here! Thank you for this wonderful story.

Barbara Rea

St. Louis

Solutions for youth problems

Regarding the Jan. 22 Focus article, “How Iceland kicked teen drinking”: As director of a children’s educational theater program, I am terribly excited to find this story and will be looking for ways to use it and its ideas as I bring families and young actors into our program.

Caroline Rackley

Las Vegas, N.M.

The Jan. 22 Focus article was inspiring! I love learning of new and successful solutions to widespread problems, especially those that relate to youth and families.

It is good to hear that this idea is being investigated by communities in West Virginia. Wouldn’t it be great if more areas in the United States were to pick up on it?

Thanks for helping to spread the word.

Franja Bryant

Bellevue, Wash.

