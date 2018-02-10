Readers write: Effects of Victoria’s matchmaking, Finland-Russia relations, complex situation in complex world, America’s government

Effects of Victoria’s matchmaking
I’m pleased to have read the Q-and-A with the author of “Queen Victoria’s Matchmaking” (Jan. 1 & 8), which details the effects of Victoria’s efforts to arrange advantageous royal marriages for her family members. The book satisfies my long-held wish to know more about the outcomes of Vicky’s efforts. It’s fascinating history told most perceptively.
I recall the opinion of one of my Boston University professors (a former reporter) that we journalism students should measure newspaper excellence by The Christian Science Monitor’s standards. That was true many years ago for me and is still applicable.
Joan Armstrong
Branford, Conn.
Finland-Russia relations
The Jan. 22 OneWeek article “In Finland, a WWII film stirs emotions” was an excellent presentation of the relations between Russia and Finland. It gave me a new perspective, since I didn’t know about this war.
Rosalie Dunbar
Dracut, Mass.
Complex situation in complex world
I enjoyed reading the Dec. 18, 2017, cover story on Iran, “Mideast’s new superpower,” which examined a complex situation in a complex world. I thought the cover and the article were really helpful, as they gave me a sense of the relationship of Iran to its neighbors.
Nick Royal
Santa Cruz, Calif.
America’s government
I very much appreciated Mark Sappenfield’s Jan. 15 Upfront column, “Keeping the American experiment alive.” I heartily agree with his assessment of the American model of government.
Ken Brack
Huntington, Vt.
