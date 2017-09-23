Readers write: The work of downsizing, evidence of climate change, hopeful coverage on famine

The work of downsizing

Regarding the Aug. 21 Monitor Daily story “Home prices, and a thought shift, give ‘small living’ a boost”: Interesting concept. My friend has done it, downsizing and living in a tiny apartment. But I’m not about to give up my house and garden. Decluttering would be a two-month, full-time job, which I haven’t been willing to devote myself to at this point. There is too much else going on in my life. And it’s painful to throw away memories!

Kris Johnson

Williston, Ohio

Evidence of climate change

The focus in the July 24 Science & Nature story “Things are heating up” on empirical evidence, rather than overstated claims based on seriously flawed climate models, represents a welcome evolution in the Monitor’s coverage of climate change. It would have been even more informative had it noted the impact of the latest El Niño and satellite data showing that 2016 was a statistically insignificant 0.02 degrees Celsius warmer than 1998. Noting recent satellite data and surface observations showing global average temperatures near the range of the “pause” in warming that began in 1997 would have provided additional context, but then the story would have required a different headline. I look forward to more articles educating readers on the facts related to climate change accompanied by headlines highlighting the good news not widely reported.

Rick Pfizenmayer

Stuarts Draft, Va.

Hopeful coverage on famine

You really fulfilled the mission of the Monitor with the July 31 cover story on famine in Africa. After a week of particularly discouraging headlines, I read “Can famine be checked?” and was left with an unfamiliar feeling: hope. Times are very difficult around the world, but people are in fact capable of working together to create solutions, bit by bit. Thank you.

Meredith Stivers

Brookline, Mass.

