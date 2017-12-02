Readers write: Chronicle of Ukraine, opportunities from technology, best government

Chronicle of Ukraine

Regarding the Oct. 19 book review “ ‘Red Famine’ chronicles the ruin wrought upon Ukraine by Joseph Stalin” (CSMonitor.com): I recently heard “Red Famine” author Anne Applebaum speak at the Ukrainian Museum in New York. My grandparents were immigrants from Ukraine in the 1920s. I believe that Ms. Applebaum deserves another award for this book.

Joan Carmody

New York

Opportunities from technology

The Oct. 4 Monitor Daily article “Digital humanitarianism harnesses the power of crowds” was fascinating and encouraging.

I help mentor two high school students who seem a bit lost in trying to figure out what to do after graduating from high school. I like to share and discuss articles with them that may spark an idea. I will be sharing this article with them. I love learning of the new opportunities that technology opens for us. Thanks.

Janice Delacy

Black Diamond, Wash.

Best government

Thank you so much for the very interesting and thought-provoking Nov. 6 cover story about Russia, “1917 today.” It is so tempting to think that the Western government model is right for every country, but obviously that is not the case. Your article brings out so clearly that each nation must have a unique approach to the right governmental fit.

I especially appreciated how the article – via interviews with three generations of a Russian family – illustrated so clearly that Russia is not like the West and we should not expect our government model to work there.

The best government grows out of a nation’s historical experiences. Personally, I look forward to seeing how the Russian government model evolves.

LuAnn Condon

Traverse City, Mich.

