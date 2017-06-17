Readers write: Budget reporting, golf changes, child's viewpoint

Budget reporting

The very useful article on the latest White House budget proposal, the June 5 OneWeek piece “Trump budget reflects GOP values,” is a smart model of the broad perspective and balance so greatly needed in news reporting today. While I cannot agree with many of the choices taken by the administration in the document, I commend the Monitor for publishing such a grown-up view of the landscape, seen through such a clear lens.

David K. McClurkin

Beachwood, Ohio

Golf changes

Regarding the April 28 article “Why pro golf’s rule changes aren’t so leisurely this time” (CSMonitor.com): It’s great to see genuine common sense (and decency) triumph, and to do so quickly. Surely those wanting technology to prevail in scrutinizing play must also ensure that the very same technology is made available to the players themselves at the time they take the actions being inspected subsequently by such technology. That is what is called “fair play.”

Stephen Andrew

Montcalm, Quebec

Child’s viewpoint

The photo of Muslim immigrants in Copenhagen, Denmark, that accompanied the May 22 OneWeek article “Research links disgust to politics” takes me back to my childhood in New Jersey in the mid-to-late 1940s. Back then, my little friends had grandmas who dressed a lot like those ladies in Denmark. Those grammies were from Poland, Italy, and other war-torn European countries. Most were Roman Catholic. Like the Muslim women in the photo, the grandmothers wore long black skirts, big shoes, black stockings, and headscarves. They did not look like my grandma, who grew up and lived in the United States all her life. But I didn’t care. My friends’ grandmas were sweet. So what if they wore European mourning garb?

Why can’t we adults reason as children do?

Jeanne Mattole

Honeydew, Calif.

