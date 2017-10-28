Readers write: Bipartisanship possibilities, from exploring oceans to space, teaching children to understand others

Bipartisanship possibilities

Regarding the Sept. 8 Monitor Daily article “A new era of bipartisanship? Sizing up the prospects.”: It’s so good that you are showing the possibilities of different political parties working together for the right solutions – isn’t this unity what we all want? When egos are put to one side, there is space for real progress. There’s still a way to go, but the journey is now in the right direction. This really gives us Monitor supporters something to pray about. Thanks, CSM.

Wanda Grenville Hill

Portsmouth, England

From exploring oceans to space

Regarding the Sept. 11 cover story “Ringing success”: This was a thrilling account of mankind’s endless search for knowledge – of overcoming limitations, brilliantly utilizing new ideas, and creatively solving unexpected problems! Wow, is all I can say, and huge thanks that nowadays we can all monitor such exploration and its possible ongoing opportunities! It made me think of the mind-set of those who first explored the oceans. This desire to surmount limitation and ignorance, and the curiosity, knowledge, and skills that are required, inspire us to keep learning!

Caryl Bailey

North Bend, Wash.

Teaching children to understand others

Regarding the Sept. 18 cover story “Reading, writing, & empathy”: This was a thought-provoking article. We need more empathy and understanding of the various situations that our families, friends, neighbors, and communities experience. Teaching children how to understand and empathize with others is so important. While we are teaching skills and understanding, we could also address ethical/values-based decisionmaking. It is never too early or late to encourage honesty, integrity, and courage in our daily lives. Thank you for sharing ideas, programs, and stories that can positively influence lives.

Barbara Hood

Louisville, Ky.

