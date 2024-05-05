Readers weigh in on Sheriff Sanders’ actions and proposals, urge people to ‘say something’

No helicopter pursuits in city

The Sheriff’s request for a helicopter does not seem unreasonable if it is used exclusively for search-and-rescue missions.

The problem with law enforcement having access to a helicopter (military issue, no less) is the temptation to fly it around the city looking for suspects to a crime. This leads to a frightening noise to which city dwellers never really become accustomed.

We have plenty of helicopters flying overhead from Joint Base Lewis-McChord, however, they usually fly at an altitude that is tolerable. A helicopter flying at low altitude over the city would be disruptive to the peace, and not something we need to consider.

Maureen Hicks, Olympia

Show support for Sheriff Sanders

We finally have a Sheriff who understands the meaning of law and order and is attempting to squelch the out-of-control crime in Thurston County. But apparently some residents enjoy not feeling safe anywhere in the county.

Do you like having gangs and criminals from Pierce County invading our area, continually trying to outrun the police after committing crimes? Do you like fearing carjacking in a parking lot?

Yes, there have been some issues with law enforcement in the past, but what is the percentage of those situations and has Sheriff Sanders been involved in any of those actions? Does that mean let criminals run amok rather than enforcing sensible laws? Doesn’t something have to be done when one doesn’t feel safe doing a simple action like shopping?

Sheriff Sanders hired a police officer who had been acquitted of a crime, and immediately reacted to the criticism of having done that by having an open forum for complaints. He has been very transparent about what he is doing to try to control crime. Those of us who support Sheriff Sanders need to show their support.

M. Williams, Lacey

Protests against the Sheriff

I am appalled at the negative treatment Sheriff Sanders has received for hiring a former law enforcement officer from Tacoma. Folks, those three officers were tried in a court of law and found not guilty. Our Constitution grants everyone trial by jury and all jurors must show guilty to convict.

The sheriff has every right to hire a prospective deputy. Especially if he/she is currently qualified, which saves the taxpayers training costs. Our Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is currently short staffed due to the pandemic and “defund the police” movements.

I grew up in Montana and am now in my mid 80s. Growing up we were told of the vigilante “posses” in the 1870s. That was “democratic” conviction by those groups! This anti-sheriff protest group operates on that same theory. Someone has been offended and we are going to hang ‘em out to dry.

It is sad a person lost their life during this confrontation with law enforcement in Tacoma. We the people demand law and order through our elected representatives. No group is allowed to set their own standards of lawful behavior. We all must be respectful of others and obey the laws whether we like them or not.

Tim Weston, Yelm

Keeping one’s eyes open

I was driving east on Harrison Avenue about 10 a.m. one day when I noticed about a 7-year-old boy on the right side of the street. The boy appeared to be walking as fast as possible, looking behind him on his right side every few steps.

Having business at The Men’s Warehouse, I turned into their parking lot to deliver an envelope to one of the salesmen. I was told that the man was off. I returned to my truck when I saw six police vehicles with their lights flashing and officers who were just about to leave to return to their individual assignments. I stopped to ask if they were looking for a little boy. The officer speaking to a woman said, “Yes he’s inside. Are you his grandfather?” I said no, I just had noticed a little boy who appeared to be worried about something and was glad he was safe.

I urge everyone who sees something disturbing to “say something.” If it’s an adult, ask if that person is okay or needs help. They might have a serious problem.

Frank Dare, Olympia