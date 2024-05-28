Readers share why they are supporting June 11 primary candidates

Shamis will address issues District 38 cares about

Jason Shamis, current mayor of Campobello, presents a welcome change for S.C. House District 38. He is an Air Force veteran and small business owner who will be a serious voice for the District in Columbia. This race has received a lot of attention, and Jason is ready to be a strong conservative force in Columbia while moving the needle of progress for his constituents.

I grew up in this community and choose to raise my family here now. The issues that I and my neighbors are facing are not being addressed. Issues like quality child care, unsafe roads, infrastructure and overdevelopment, education for our children, higher education, entertainment options, quality healthcare, elder care, and rising inflation are all concerns for those living in our area, but too much time is being spent creating prison sentences for women and killing overwhelmingly supported bills that would benefit all citizens of South Carolina.

Show up on June 11 and vote for Jason Shamis.

Charlianne Nestlen

Chesnee

State Senate candidate Amaechi understands S.C.'s key issues

S.C. is among the worst states for healthcare overall and in mental health care. SC also has the eighth-highest maternal mortality rate in the nation, according to SCDHEC, and the infant mortality rate is higher than the national average. SC also is one of 10 states that doesn’t have Medicaid expansion.

Fire and brimstone politicians promise to ensure that S.C. is a pro-life state, but don’t seem to understand that women who lack health insurance will delay prenatal care, which can negatively impact their health and the health of their babies. It should be noted that some of the good ol' boys want to incarcerate women for having an abortion.

My idea of pro-life is valuing life throughout the life span. Healthcare is one way our community can help families thrive. That’s why I am delighted a family doctor, Dr. Octavia Amaechi, is running for S.C. Senate District 12. She understands the struggles and concerns of people in her district. Dr. Amaechi recognizes barriers to healthcare, housing, and community services.

Dr. Amaechi has served in leadership roles within healthcare. She also has regularly volunteered for free medical clinics and provided inpatient care during the pandemic. She is also a Sunday school teacher and a mother of three.

Our community deserves leaders who will represent us in Columbia.

Marie Griffin

Spartanburg

S.C. voters must take state back by voting out Freedom Caucus members

At a time when the Republican Party should be its strongest, it is fractured by a small group of obstructionists hiding behind the guise of “Constitutionalism."

The “Freedom” caucus is a small group set on destroying as much of South Carolina as possible, stifling conservative values, healthcare, agriculture and infrastructure reform. This group can only fall back on buzzwords to defend poor voting records and lack of results.

It’s time the citizens take back South Carolina, and vote the incumbent “Freedom” caucus members out June 11.

Jeffrey A. Horton Jr.

Inman

