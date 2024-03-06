Readers send in photos for the challenge orange

Orange is the subject of the latest Readers Photo Challenge.

It’s a bright and happy color that can be eye-catching. A combination of red and yellow can be a little more of one or the other and still be considered orange. Thirteen readers sent in 54 images.

Here are the top picks.

Bettina Engelman of Stockton used an Apple iPhone 11a to photograph traffic cones along Eight-Mile Road near Micke Grove Road in Stockton.

Bettina Engleman of Stockton ventured out one cold and foggy morning along the northern edge of the city limits for her picture. As the rising sun peeked through the fog imbuing the mist with its warm tones in the background, she use her Apple iPhone 11 to photograph two orange traffic cones marking some roadside construction along Eight Mile Road near Micke Grove Road.

Oran Schwinn of Stockton used a Pixel 8 Pro smartphone to photograph the sunset from downtown Stockton.

Oran Schwinn of Stockton climbed to the top of the Stewart Eberhardt Building parking garage to see the sunset over the Port of Stockton. Right smack dab in the middle of the “golden hour,” he captured the setting sun with his Pixel 7 Pro smartphone as the sun painted everything orange. Steam from the port's DTE Stockton biomass power plant adds a nice visual accent to the scene.

Colleen Keenan of Stockton used an Apple iPhone 12 Mini to photograph a pelican at the Huntington Beach Pier.

Sometimes, when photographing a specific color, just a little bit can make a big difference in a scene. Colleen Keenan of Stockton used an Apple iPhone Mini to photograph a pelican as it was sunning itself at the Huntington Beach Pier in Southern California. The giant bird is primarily black and white, with just a bright orange at the end of its beak and a paler shade of orange on its face.

Paul Engelman used a Sony A6400 digital mirrorless camera to photograph a light pole on Eight Mile Road just west of Highway 99 in Stockton.

Bettina Engelman’s husband Paul accompanied her on her photo walk in north Stockton. He came back with a minimalist composition. A silhouetted light standard bifurcates the frame as the orange rising sun breaks through the early morning tule fog. The tiny form of Bettina in the left corner adds a grounding element to the composition.

Lavina Dicce of Stockton used an Apple iPhone 13 Pro to photograph pumpkins in stadium seats that she purchased from the former Candlestick Park in San Francisco.

Candlestick Park was the home of the San Francisco Giants for nearly 40 years. The ‘Stick was eventually torn down in about 2015. Colleen Keenan of Stockton purchased a couple of the bright orange stadium seats she and her father sat in during the 1960s.

For her picture, she placed some pumpkins in one of the seats and photographed the orange-on-orange scene in her backyard with her Apple iPhone 13 Pro.

For first place, Bettina Engelman receives a 16x20 print from Ulmer Photo and a $25 gift certificate from a local eatery. The second place prize of an 11x14 print goes to Oran Schwinn, and Colleen Keenan gets 3rd place for an 8x10 print. All of the photos can be seen in an online gallery at recorcdnet.com. A new challenge will be issued on Mar. 5.

This article originally appeared on The Record: Readers send in pictures for the Readers Photo challenge orange