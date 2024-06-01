Readers react to Trump conviction

May 31—GOSHEN — Much like the rest of the United States, Goshen residents are divided on Donald J. Trump's recent hush money trial verdict.

On Thursday, a New York jury found him guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records, a Class E felony. Each of the counts has a maximum sentence of four years in prison and a $5,000 fine, although it isn't clear how Judge Juan M. Merchan will sentence Trump July 11.

After leaving the courtroom, Trump told reporters that the trial was "rigged" and "disgraceful," adding that "The real verdict is going to be Nov. 5 by the people."

Sentencing is scheduled for July 11 but the court of public opinion continues to murmur.

"Never been a fan of Trump," Paul Edward Stutsman commented on The Goshen News' Facebook page Friday afternoon. "Like at all. With that said, using your own money to cover up an affair that you had, which by the way is none of the public's business, while the government uses TAXPAYERS money to do the same thing for sitting members of Congress tells you all you need to know about this trial."

He encouraged others to research and said the comment was only based on his own opinions on the situation.

He wasn't alone in his feelings about the verdict, though, with dozens commenting that they felt the entire trial was rigged or the prosecution of the cases unjust.

"This verdict sends the wrong message to the American people," Timothy Donat commented. "That verdict is what third world countries do to eliminate the competition. How can a Republican get a fair trial in a Democratic controlled state. The Democrats will do anything to win power."

Some Hoosier leaders also agreed.

"Pleased that President Trump will once again be our President, secured by this legally flawed case prosecuted with shamelessly obvious political motivation — but it's more scary evidence of the weaponization of the government," Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita wrote in a public statement to the media on Friday.

But some Goshenites claimed that the indictment was justified, arguing that perhaps those who found it to be suspicious might not wholly understand how the country's judicial system works.

"Some people don't understand how the judicial system works — if you think about it you have to have a case, you have to have a grand jury and those are all citizens," said Dwayne Grady. "And they have to agree that there's a crime to indict, and then you have to go through other steps, and you have to have a jury and both sides pick the jury. It can't be stacked one way or the other. Both sides pick the jury, and then they make their decision based on the information, so to say it's 'stacked' and rigged,' it's just, to me, they don't understand how the system works."

Some said the trial went exactly how it should have.

"I think the jury was impartial," Bev Weaver said. "It's not a political deal."

Mikel Marker shared his opinion as well.

"Our judicial system worked the way it's supposed to," Marker said. "The former President was indicted by a grand jury made up of ordinary American citizens, and he was convicted by a jury comprised of ordinary American citizens. The former President is now a convicted felon with the right to appeal. No one is above the law."

Some believed that the verdict could impact the future of politics in the country.

"It was a trendsetter; it was history yesterday and I believe that he was held accountable for doing corrupt things and you just can't do that as the leader of the free world," said John Silva. "I don't believe no one should be above anything. I believe Biden's not uncorrupt. I believe they all are and the first one's being held accountable — that's precedent now and it will make them think and realize they are not above the law."

Despite the verdict and media storm surrounding the trial, Trump announced that his fundraising campaign is still going strong and he's no intentions to drop out of the presidential race. In fact, Friday morning, Trump Campaign Senior Advisers Chris LaCivita and Susie Wiles issued a press release claiming that the former president's digital fundraising platform was overwhelmed during the moments following his guilty verdict.

With over $34.8 million raised in small-dollar donors and 29.7% of donors on Thursday identified as new to the WinRed platform, the campaign claimed that the amount of traffic caused site delays.

"President Trump and our campaign are immensely grateful from this outpouring of support from patriots across our country," the press release said. "President Trump is fighting to save our nation and November 5 is the day Americans will deliver the real verdict."

Mildred Devos wrote an email to The Goshen News Thursday evening.

"Don't worry, we all stand by him and know he will be re-elected as president," she said.

