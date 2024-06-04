Readers denounce Tennessee politicians after parroting Trump trial verdict grievances

Editor's note: These letters reflect the opinions of readers across Middle Tennessee. They are critical of former President Donald Trump and Tennessee Republican politicians for the their reaction to the hush money trial verdict where Trump was found guilty on 34 charges. But we also want to hear from people whose opinions differ. Email a letter of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennesean.com. Include your full name, city/town, ZIP and contact information for verification.

MAGA’s position after Trump verdict confuse this reader

MAGA’s response to Trump’s multiple felony convictions has caused me great confusion. I am not sure which of the following theories MAGA is espousing:

Is MAGA claiming that Joe Biden tricked, cajoled or convinced Trump to have a sexual encounter with a porn star, persuaded him to pay her $130,000 to keep her mouth shut about it, convince Trump’s “fixer” to mortgage his home so the payment could be hidden from the public until after the election and suggest to Trump a plan to disguise the repayment as legal fees for his business ventures? Is MAGA arguing that having an adulterous affair with a porn star at a golf tournament while your wife and newborn son stay at home, paying the porn star “hush money” through an independent lawyer and repaying the lawyer for unperformed “legal work” in order to hide the payment from election officials and the voters is all acceptable behavior? Is MAGA simply saying that accountability for immoral and illegal behavior should never be allowed by any Democrat … ever?

I am totally confused.

Chris Simpson, Franklin 37064

Trump supporters Maria Korynsel, left, and Debbie Macchia dance and sing near Mar-a-Lago on May 30, 2024 in Palm Beach, Florida after former President Donald Trump was found guilty on all counts in his New York criminal hush money trial.

Would Trump supporters have celebrated a not guilty verdict?

So since the jury in the Trump trial voted guilty, the judge and the justice system are politically biased and corrupt. What if they had found him innocent?

Would the judge and system still be corrupt? Shame on Lee, Blackburn, Hagerty and other Republicans who continue the rhetoric to keep the voting public ignorant of the truth and divided.

If we follow the logic of the “it’s politically motivated” crowd, all court judges are biased and judge based not on the law but on liberal or conservative labels. Juries are corrupt. Witnesses are money-hungry and lie. Judges taint their juries.

If you can believe all of that then it shouldn't be a huge leap to believe that Donald Trump is indeed guilty as charged.

L. Barrett, Portland 37148

I once voted Republican, but I can’t worship Trump

Donald Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts by a jury of his peers. But according to Trump and the GOP the reason he was convicted was a crooked judge, a vengeful prosecutor, a lying witness in Michael Cohen, a misinformed or rigged jury, the Democrats, Joe Biden, New York City, etc.

Donald, look in the mirror. You were the one who committed these crimes and why you were indicted and convicted. You are responsible for all of these felony counts.

I grew up in a very Republican family. In high school I debated for Barry Goldwater. I even voted for Richard Nixon. Howard Baker was one of our best and most bipartisan senators. Bill Haslam, a Tennessee Republican governor, tried to do the right thing (Medicaid expansion), only to be denied by his own party. But the GOP is not the same political party of old.

I will never vote Republican because I’ve changed for the better. However, I wish they would go back to their conservative values so we could have a two party system again. Instead we have one party worshipping Trump like he was the messiah. I don’t get it. Trump’s only concern is for himself and it’s very obvious.

Tom Zazzi, Franklin 37064

You don’t have to vote for Biden, but do you have to back Trump?

Republicans I understand that you want to abide by your party, but you must see what has happened to the GOP. It is not what it was when I was young as I am 80 years old and have seen the many changes to the political scene.

You have a party leader who hasn't even tried to conform to the party and its leadership or its agenda. You are in a quandary as to what to do come this fall election. Think about what that man has done to the U.S. and what he has said he plans to do if elected again.

I know you feel you want to vote along with your party but have your doubts about what our country may end up being with poor leadership. So, I suggest instead write-in a candidate or just stay away from the polls.

Think about the country not the person and what will become of us, I ask this as an octogenarian veteran of the U.S. Army with experience in our great nation’s elections.

Richard Smith, Spring Hill 37174

Tennessee GOP should apologize for denouncing the rule of law

Elected Tennessee Republicans have clearly told all their fellow Tennesseans who they are, and they don't believe in our rule of law.

As soon as the Trump guilty verdict on 34 felony counts was announced, Gov. Bill Lee, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Sen. Bill Hagerty, the vast majority of the super majority of the Tennessee state legislature and the vast majority of Tennessee's congressional delegation publicly issued scathing attacks on our judicial system and the rule of law using terms such as witch hunt, sham, politicized justice system, and kangaroo court.

These are federal laws you and I must live by every day and laws they have all sworn to uphold. After hearing weeks of evidence and testimony, 12 average Americans, who were selected as jurors by Donald Trump's lawyers and lawyers representing the citizens of New York, these jurors returned a guilty verdict on all 34 felony counts against Donald Trump. Yet these elected Tennessee Republicans tell us clearly they don't believe in the verdict, and the same judicial system every other citizen must live by. Shame on them.

All these elected officials attacking our judicial system owe an apology to the citizens of our state and our nation. We are all a lot less safe as Americans because of their reckless statements attacking the rule of law.

Ken Maynard, Franklin 37064

Are Republicans bringing us their best people?

The Republican Party is about to give us the option to elect a convicted felon who cheated on his wife with a porn actress. When it comes to candidates for president of the United States, is this the best they can do?

Seriously, Senators Blackburn and Hagerty, Congressmen Burchett, DesJarlais, Fleischman, Green, Harshbarger, Kustoff, Ogles, and Rose.

Is this the best you can do?

John Borrowman, Gallatin 37066

What about the Supreme Court justices in hot water?

Has everyone ever noticed that whatever political party is in power and no matter what they do it angers the other party?

Yet if you were to look back when the other party was in power the same things were tried and it enraged the opposing party.

A prime example, last Sunday on three political news programs, the Republican guests complained that the judge in the Trump hush money trial should have recused himself because he donated a few dollars to the Biden campaign and his daughter was involved with the Democratic Party.

These three Republican politicians seem to have forgotten that two Supreme Court justices’ wives (at least that is what they claim) were involved in shady acts while these jurists were involved with cases. If you happen to forget, one was an issue over flags being hung upside down and another flag issue. The other involved a wife of Justice Thomas being involved with the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection.

Richard Barlow, Nashville 37217

Should we be surprised at the reaction to the verdict?

Tennessee lawmakers’ reaction to the Trump trial verdict would be funny if it weren’t so sad. Clearly, the rule of law means no more to them than it does to Trump.

It is perfectly permissible for Supreme Court judges to accept expensive gifts, and have their Republican wives act on their partisan politics, as the judges refuse to recuse themselves from certain cases.

It is apparently fine that Judge Aileen Cannon puts on hold indefinitely Trump’s classified documents trial, and Trump continues to skirt any law he doesn’t like, because we hear nary a word from his followers.

However, when Trump is convicted by a 12-person jury of ordinary citizens, and these same Tennessee politicians decry the verdict, I guess this isn’t really sad after all: it’s typical and disgusting.

Robert Stackhouse, Nashville 37214

Our top politicians should avoid being legal commentators

To Gov. Lee, Senators Hagerty and Blackburn: This is what happens to people who think they are above the law. All of this whining about Trump being convicted is ridiculous and sickening coming from all of you. In case you all have forgotten there are other Tennesseans who do not agree with all the Republicans belly aching about Trump’s conviction. He was found guilty and it has nothing to do with him running for president that the trial happened.

Gov. Bill Lee can’t run again for governor so he has really showed his true colors this time around and they are disgraceful. A senator is running again for reelection she may want to watch her p’s & q’s. Many voters are still not happy with these politicians. Tennessee politicians need to worry about the state of Tennessee and not make comments about the trial.

Ruth Kindrat, White House 37188

