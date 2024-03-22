Readers choose Lower Hudson Valley Student of the Week for March 22

The Journal News and lohud.com have partnered with area schools to highlight the achievements of local students. Last week, we asked you, our readers, to vote for a Student of the Week from a selection of incredibly worthy nominees from Westchester, Rockland and Putnam counties.

Our second poll was posted Saturday morning. Like our popular Athlete of the Week poll, readers were asked to cast their vote online at lohud.com. We will continue to post ballots Saturday mornings throughout the remainder of the school year (except when schools are out for week-long breaks), and readers can vote once an hour until noon the Thursday after.

We received 72,681 votes overall for a total number of 7 nominees in our second ever Student of the Week poll. Read on to learn about this week's winner, Ryan Varga, a Junior at Rye Neck High School.

"Behind RNHS junior Ryan Varga’s low-key and easy-going demeanor hides a very talented young man." said Interim High School Principal Melinda Folchetti, who noted that Varga has a knack for robotics and puts his creative problem solving prowess to good use with his stage design work for RNHS theater productions.

"Ryan is a mentor to younger, less experienced classmates, leading them through mechanical construction challenges, software design and testing, generously sharing his knowledge without once losing his patience." Folchetti said.

Varga received 56,431 votes in last week's poll.

A special recognition goes out to everyone who was nominated in addition to our winner: Braxton Shoults (Sophomore at Hendrick Hudson High School), Tra'Von DuBois (Senior at White Plains High School), Kaitlyn Raguso (Junior at Hendrick Hudson High School), Ana Brewster (Junior at North Salem High School), Isabella Luciano (Senior at Sleepy Hollow High School) and Carlton "CJ" Evans (Senior at Sleepy Hollow High School).

Thanks to everyone that voted in this round. Congrats to Ryan Varga, and all of our nominees, from all of us here at The Journal News and lohud.com.

Our next Student of the Week poll will launch Saturday, April 6, due to the week-long break that starts March 25 in many of our area's school districts.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Lohud readers select their Student of the Week for March 22