Reader touts bus driver union for Topeka 501; others eye solutions and reproductive rights

Topeka 501 school bus drivers should be able to form union

For nearly 200 days every school year, bus drivers at Topeka Public Schools transport our children to and from school in a safe and timely manner. Every day these workers battle the weather, traffic, and street construction and still manage to get students where they need to be.

That is why, earlier this month, bus drivers and monitors at Topeka Public Schools attended a school board meeting to request the board members recognize their right to form a union. The Kansas Public Employer-Employee Relations Act requires that before non-certified employees receive collective bargaining rights the local school board must give their permission to employees to have those rights.

These school employees are asking for the same rights as employees who work for the City of Topeka and Shawnee County. They want a seat at the table, respect from their employer and a decent wage.

These bus workers so strongly support forming a union that a majority of them in the unit have already signed cards seeking representation by Teamsters Local 696.

During my time in the Kansas legislature, I also worked as a teacher in Topeka Public Schools where I saw first-hand how important bus workers were for the day-to-day operations of the district. And, under a separate law, I had collective bargaining rights without school board permission.

If the bus workers, who are essential to our community, want to form a union, the USD 501 school board should vote to allow them.

Former Sen. Anthony Hensley, Topeka

We need political leaders who run with solutions to fix problems

Most of us could agree with the "Music Man’s" Harold Hill, that “there’s trouble in River City.”

We can’t decide on what to do about immigration, we haven’t come up with a popular fair tax program, our role as a world leader is confused, climate change degrades our environment, among others. Rather than picking at scabs we need to concentrate on our capacity to adopt viable solutions.

We ought to draw on our traditions to address issues head on. Just as Teddy confronted the Robber Barons, FDR pursued “bold persistent experimentation” and JFK undertook what we could do for our nation, we face comparable or more challenges. Much is claimed in this highly cleaved partisan environment that we need to find a new middle.

As we head to the polls this season, candidates should be measured by their cries of “Let's fix it!” and pledges to work with the like-minded. To do otherwise is to ensure that our house cannot stand.

Bill Wagnon, Topeka

Women in Kansas deserve reproductive health care without harassment

As patient allies who have escorted women to their reproductive health care appointments at Planned Parenthood, we have witnessed the harassment and intimidation tactics used by protesters. Women are subjected to screaming and insults as they enter the clinic, sometimes traveling from out of state, making an already difficult decision more traumatic.

In August 2022, Kansans voted "No" on a constitutional amendment that would have removed abortion rights protections, demonstrating their belief in a woman's right to make her own health care decisions. However, some state legislators are now promoting bills that restrict abortion access or infringe on women’s personal medical decisions, going against the will of the people and undermining democracy.

Access to safe and legal abortion is essential for women's health, especially for low-income and rural women who may not have the means to travel out of state for care.

We urge our elected officials to respect the decision made by Kansas voters, protect abortion rights, and ensure that women can access reproductive health care without fear of harassment. Kansas has spoken, and it's time for our legislators to listen. Stand with the majority of Kansans in supporting a woman's right to choose.

Amara Ivancic, Jordyn Hasbrouck and Grace Green (Kansas Social Welfare Students), Overland Park

Time to chill out, especially when behind the wheel of a car

I inherited my dad's Toyota when he passed on five years ago. I cherish my car. I named her Daisy. Daisy goes the speed limit and is always careful. Daisy is a good car and likes to be calm, cool and collected.

However, Daisy wanted me to write an opinion piece about the situation going on in our nation now and that is road rage. I was driving my little Toyota recently and almost got run off the road several times by drivers who were in too big of a hurry. Daisy has no angry bumper stickers or flags. That's not the case with too many other drivers.

When did America get so entitled and angry? We need to show up for life with energy, compassion and conviction.

I must admit I am tired of the hate I see in people. My faith tells me to put others first and show love and kindness. People like Kathy Cheatham — whose father was Ted Ensley — truly show kindness to others In her former job, she helped people in need who were homeless. She gave of herself and helped lift people up.

I appreciate everyone who has read my opinion pieces over the past years. I have always tried to focus on the good in others. No matter what happens in politics, I will continue to embrace the good in others. I will help people in need. I will live out my faith and not give up.

Rebecca Phillips, Topeka

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Should Topeka 501 bus drivers form union? Former senator argues yes.