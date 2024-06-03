READER POLL: Did former President Donald Trump receive a fair trial in the New York hush money case?

Former President Donald Trump became the first former American president to be convicted of felony crimes as a New York jury found him guilty of all 34 charges last week in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through a hush money payment to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

“This was a rigged, disgraceful trial,” an angry Trump told reporters after leaving the courtroom.

Judge Juan Merchan set sentencing for July 11, just days before the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, where GOP leaders, who remained resolute in their support in the immediate aftermath of the verdict, are expected to formally make him their nominee.

