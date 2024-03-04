Read the supreme court ruling on Trump’s removal from Colorado ballot – in full

Donald Trump was wrongly removed from Colorado’s primary ballot last year, the US supreme court has ruled.

The US supreme court’s unanimous 9-0 ruling overturning a decision by Colorado’s top court that barred Trump from the ballot for his involvement in January 6 clears the way for the former president to appear on the ballot in all 50 states. But even with a decisive ruling, there was disagreement over whether the majority opinion protected insurrectionists in the future.

In their decision, the US supreme court writes:

We conclude that States may disqualify persons holding or attempting to hold state office. But States have no power under the Constitution to enforce Section 3 with respect to federal offices, especially the Presidency.

Here’s the US Supreme Court’s Monday ruling in full