All The Best Moments From The 2018 Winter Olympics Closing Ceremony

The 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, drew to a colorful conclusion on Sunday.

More than two weeks of fierce competition ended with an upbeat closing ceremony at the Pyeongchang Olympic Stadium, featuring artistic displays, fireworks, K-pop performances and dignitaries’ speeches.

In a poignant address, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach praised athletes from both Koreas who came together to compete in the women’s ice hockey event.

“You have shown how sport brings people together in our fragile world; you have shown how sport builds bridges,” Bach said. “The IOC will continue this Olympic dialogue, even after we extinguish the Olympic flame.”

Chinese President Xi Jinping also addressed the crowd via video message, in anticipation of Beijing hosting the Winter Olympics in 2022.

Olympians-turned-NBC analysts Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will be part of NBC’s broadcast of the ceremony at 8 p.m. ET Sunday.

Until then, check out the ceremony’s best moments below: