Read the Justice Department report on Phoenix and its Police Department

The Department of Justice released a report on June 13 stating it had reasonable cause to believe Phoenix and its Police Department engaged in conduct that deprived people of their rights under the U.S. Constitution and federal law.

The department discriminated against Black, Hispanic and Native American people in its enforcement of the law and turned a blind eye to the situation, the report found.

The key findings, spelled out in the report, include:

The Police Department uses excessive force, including unjustified deadly force and other types of force.

The department and the city unlawfully detain, cite, and arrest people experiencing homelessness and unlawfully dispose of their belongings.

The department discriminates against Black, Hispanic, and Native American people when enforcing the law.

The department violates the rights of people engaged in protected speech and expression.

The department and the city discriminate against people with behavioral health disabilities when dispatching calls for assistance and responding to people in crisis.

Read the full report below.

