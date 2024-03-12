Read: Full transcript of Robert Hur’s Biden classified documents interview

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee published on Tuesday the full transcripts of President Joe Biden's interview with the special counsel in charge of the investigation into his mishandling of classified documents.

The president's five-hour interview with Special Counsel Robert Hur was conducted over two days on Oct. 8th and 9th of last year. Lawmakers obtained the transcripts ahead of Hur's testimony to the House Judiciary Committee.

Read the full interview below:

