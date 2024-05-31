READ: Full guilty verdict sheet in Trump hush money trial

On Thursday, a New York jury found former President Donald Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The 12 men and women deliberated for less than 10 hours before officially making their decision, which was read just after 5 p.m. E.T.

What comes next? America, and the world, will have to wait. Judge Juan Merchan has set a sentencing date of July 11, just four days before the start of the Republican National Convention.

Read the full verdict sheet below:

This article was originally published on MSNBC.com