Read the Florida Supreme Court’s decision to allow voters to decide on marijuana legalization
Read the Florida Supreme Court’s decision that will allow voters in November will be able to determine if Florida will become the 25th state to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed constitutional amendment, which would allow adults 21 and older to “possess, purchase, or use” up to 3 ounces of marijuana products, will appear on November’s ballot and must be approved by 60% of the state’s voters in order to pass.