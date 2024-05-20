Reactions to Raisi's death pour in from Arab world leaders, militias

The helicopter wreckage carries Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in the mountainous Varzaghan area. Iran's President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir Abdolahian, and several others were killed in the crash. -/Iranian State TV via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Numerous Arab countries expressed their condolences following the death of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in a helicopter crash.

Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, writing on X, offered "his sincere condolences to the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran."

Egypt and Jordan expressed expressed solidarity with Iranians.

Jordan's King Abdullah II said his “deepest condolences go out to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of brother President Ebrahim Raisi.”

Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad, a close ally of Iran, expressed his condolences for “this painful incident and the resulting great loss.”

The government in Baghdad also expressed its sympathy.

Lebanon, for its part, announced a three-day mourning period.

Words of sadness also came from Iranian-financed and backed militias in the region.

Hezbollah in Lebanon said Raisi was a great supporter and "a staunch advocate of our causes, especially in Jerusalem and in Palestine."

Similar words came from the Houthis in Yemen. Raisi's death was "not only a loss for Iran, but for the entire Islamic nation, Palestine and Gaza," said a spokesman on X.

Iran maintains its military influence in the region primarily through the support of militias or political movements. Syria's government is directly allied with Iran.

Hezbollah and the Houthis form part of the so-called “Axis of Resistance” that Iran has set up against arch-enemy Israel.

President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi prays after a meeting with a group of benefactors and officials of charitable institutions. -/Iranian Presidency/dpa

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian at the inauguration ceremony of Qiz Qalasi dam, at the border between Iran and Azerbaijan. A helicopter with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on board had to make an emergency landing in the west of the country on Sunday, state media reported. -/dpa