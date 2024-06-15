Reactions to Bellingham’s bike lane project are all over the map. What’s your take on Holly St.?

If there’s one topic that can start an argument in Bellingham these days, it has to be the recent addition of bike lanes to Holly Street — the main drag through downtown.

In the six weeks since bike lanes were added between the Lakeway-Ellis intersection all the way downhill to Bay Street, it’s become evident that people either love them or hate them.

Your point of view is likely influenced by the way you’re getting around town: Bicyclists and pedestrians seem to love the changes, but drivers are almost universally frustrated and angry because the addition of a protected bike lane reduces traffic lanes on Holly Street from three lanes to two through the downtown core. It forces drivers to go slower, and traffic backs up during peak hours.

A cyclist bikes down the newly installed bike lane on Holly Street in downtown Bellingham, Wash.

Michael Thorpe of South Hill shared his feelings on the social media app Nextdoor, where he posted a photo of bumper-to-bumper traffic.

“Holly Street at noon today. … What a traffic disaster with only two lanes. I hit three stoplights instead of the usual zero. Can’t wait for this study to be over! Who agrees?” Thorpe wrote Monday in a message that he agreed to share with The Bellingham Herald.

Thorpe’s post had more than 150 comments by Friday. Those remarks were mostly negative, and not all of them were polite.

Several speakers at recent City Council meetings have expressed annoyance at the new bike lanes, as have people who left messages at Engage Bellingham, a website that the city uses to solicit public opinion where comments can be posted anonymously.

“I personally cannot (believe?) how horrible it is. I honestly wish I could give some constructive criticism or some honest feedback that could be supportive somehow, but I cannot. Can you please remove it and consult someone — anyone — who has a tether to reality?” wrote Walter R.

The city installed yield signs on Holly Street to help indicate the presence of cyclists and pedestrians to motorists in downtown Bellingham, Wash.

The advocacy group Walk and Roll Bellingham took a cheery tone on its Instagram page after the bike lanes were added May 1.

“The new Holly Street bike lanes were installed today between Ellis and Bay! You’ll also notice leading pedestrian intervals at the stop lights. Go give them a try!” Walk and Roll posted.

Walk and Roll’s Jamin Agosti told The Herald in a phone call that drivers will adapt to the changes.

“Obviously, we’re hearing that a lot of drivers are frustrated. They’re not getting down Holly as quickly as they used to. And that’s completely understandable,” Agosti said.

Bike lanes were added to Holly Street on May 1 as part of a summer-long trial for downtown Bellingham’s busiest street. About 12,000 drivers use it daily, according to a 2023 city traffic count.

Eric Johnston, director of the Public Works Department, said the plan was aimed at making it easier for bike riders and people on foot by slowing traffic through downtown.

Although the speed limit is 25 mph, many drivers were going far faster than that. Now, they’re catching traffic signals and sometimes just inching along.

Mayor Kim Lund discussed the trial project at the June 3 City Council meeting, where she said more than 800 people had shared their opinions at Engage Bellingham.

“We’ve already made important adjustments based on this feedback. Our commitment to find the best solution for Holly Street continues,” Lund said.

The city has “optimized” the timing of traffic lights, removed one parking space just before intersections on the right side of the street, and added signs to alert drivers about the bike lanes.

Janice Keller, the city’s communications director, told The Herald that the changes will be evaluated later this summer with speed and traffic volume measurements.

“Similar to past changes we have made on Alabama, Samish and Chestnut, implementing significant traffic changes requires ongoing learning, with both the city collecting data and street users adjusting their routines,” Keller said.

Agosti said that he thinks that people’s behavior will change over time. So drivers will avoid Holly Street, finding other crosstown routes, he said.

“Ultimately, this creates a safer, more enjoyable downtown for everyone. Yes, it’s a longer commute. But for people who are already downtown or going downtown, this is a win. We’re super-supportive of anything that makes downtown a more viable space and less of turnpike,” Agosti said.