Reaction from NJ earthquake: 'It was 7 seconds but it felt like 15 minutes'

TEWKSBURY - Tewksbury, in the northeastern corner of Hunterdon County, is an affluent community in the heart of New Jersey horse county.

Nothing much happens here, even when Donald Trump is in residence for the summer at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster about five miles from the epicenter of the earthquake on Friday morning.

"I can't believe that people live in California," said Tewksbury resident Sharon Dec at the township library in Oldwick.

"It was seven seconds but it felt like 15 minutes," she said.

In Bedminster, 'an out-of-body experience'

The sign at the Tewksbury Library on the day there was an earthquake in this quiet, rural Hunterdon County town.

Stacey Rogers of Bedminster said she was in the shower when the earthquake hit.

“It was like an out-of-body experience. The whole house rumbled. It felt like a tractor trailer was coming through my garage,” she said, adding the dog "freaked out" and she ran outside and all the neighbors came outside too.

“I grew up in Tewksbury about a mile from the epicenter was and my dad said back in the '80s that we live on a fault line and someday there would be an earthquake. I grew up on Palatine Road, which is a small dirt road off Homestead,” said Rogers, who wished her dad, Gary Rogers, was still alive so she could talk to him about the earthquake.

“Dad just knows these things”

She remembered what he told her the second she felt the earthquake.

“He said this would happen,” she said.

'A big boom' and a trip to the store to make sure all is OK

Scott Sabo and Thomas Lipski, both of Long Valley, came to the Oldwick General Store after the earthquake to make sure their favorite breakfast place was still standing.

“We wanted to make sure they were OK because we love coming here,” Sabo said, who was having a pork roll sandwich for lunch.

Sabo was in his house when the earthquake hit at 10:23 a.m.

“It felt like a big boom and then it felt like the whole ground shook and it almost felt like a wave my house went up and the whole ground moved,” he said.

He said pictures came off the walls and his wife was picking up glass. He found a crack in his home’s foundation.

“It was crazy. I never experienced anything like that in my life,” Sabo said. “We’re lucky nothing really came down.”

A retaining wall fell in a residential neighborhood off Round Top Road in Tewksbury as a result of the earthquake on Friday, April 5, 2024.

He said the earthquake lasted 15 or 20 seconds and he still was feeling tremors for a while afterward.

Lipski said he wonders if there is more to come.

"I came home 45 minutes later and my dog was shaking and crying," said Tewksbury librarian Joanne Ricciardi. "This is supposed to be my sanctuary."

At the epicenter, the earthquake sounded like a 'freight train'

"It was so loud, it sounded like a freight train on top of my house," said Nadine Marron, who said she lives about 3,000 feet from the earthquake's epicenter. She wondered if her roof had collapsed.

Her neighbors told her that their couches and dining room table jumped from the floor during the quake.

Melick's Town Farm mechanic Ed Yager was inside one of the farm buildings when the earthquake struck.

He said another man quickly got out of the building because it had a concrete floor and a propane tank.

"I've never heard anything like it," he said.

Minor damage in Clinton Township

“It was very, very disturbing,” said Susan Tomsky of Clinton Township.

She was on a work call when the earthquake hit. She said her son’s birth announcement fell off the wall and glass shattered all over.

She said her husband went into the basement and found the radon pipe ajar from the foundation so he reattached it.

“It was intense and it was long. I felt like a freight train hit the house or my deck fell off the back of my house, I really wasn’t quite sure what happened,” she said.

Tomsky said it was so bizarre. She didn’t know if it was the washing machine, or something had hit the house or deck. She said her daughter in Brooklyn felt it and so did her son in Somerville.

“We were texting and calling just to make sure everyone was OK,” she said

She had a meeting at 11 a.m., which she had to reschedule.

“That was something I never thought I would have to say, can we reschedule because we just had an earthquake,” she said.

