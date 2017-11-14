    Reaction to Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup

    Italian players react to their elimination at the end of the World Cup qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Italy and Sweden, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

    MILAN (AP) — Reaction to Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing the playoff to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate on Monday:

    "I feel I have to apologize to Italians for the result." — Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura.

    "It is upsetting that my last match decided we didn't qualify for the World Cup." — Retiring Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon.

    "I'm sorry. Not for me, though, but for (Italy)." — Buffon

    "At end we deserved it, because I'm not someone who believes in luck." — Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

    "We gave everything we had. They deserved it more." — Chiellini.

    "We all need to look within and find a way to bounce back. We need to get back to the level we deserve to be at." — Chiellini.

    "It's a black moment for our game." — Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

    "There's little to say. Unfortunately there will be a lot of time to analyze it. The only thing I can say is that we showed few ideas and not much in the way of tactics." — De Rossi.

    "Not going to the World Cup is tragic." — Italy playmaker Federico Bernardeschi.

    "Nobody wanted this." — Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

    "It was a demonstration of how strong we are as a group." — Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

    "We have many heroes tonight. Obviously I'm somewhat taken over by emotions and obviously very happy." — Andersson.

    "I am very happy but above all happy for these players. For many of them it was probably the last chance to get to the World Cup." — Andersson.

