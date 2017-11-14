Reaction to Italy's failure to qualify for World Cup

Italian players react to their elimination at the end of the World Cup qualifying play-off second leg soccer match between Italy and Sweden, at the Milan San Siro stadium, Italy, Monday, Nov. 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

MILAN (AP) — Reaction to Italy's failure to qualify for the World Cup after losing the playoff to Sweden 1-0 on aggregate on Monday:

"I feel I have to apologize to Italians for the result." — Italy coach Gian Piero Ventura.

___

"It is upsetting that my last match decided we didn't qualify for the World Cup." — Retiring Italy captain Gianluigi Buffon.

"I'm sorry. Not for me, though, but for (Italy)." — Buffon

___

"At end we deserved it, because I'm not someone who believes in luck." — Italy defender Giorgio Chiellini.

"We gave everything we had. They deserved it more." — Chiellini.

"We all need to look within and find a way to bounce back. We need to get back to the level we deserve to be at." — Chiellini.

___

"It's a black moment for our game." — Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi.

"There's little to say. Unfortunately there will be a lot of time to analyze it. The only thing I can say is that we showed few ideas and not much in the way of tactics." — De Rossi.

___

"Not going to the World Cup is tragic." — Italy playmaker Federico Bernardeschi.

___

"Nobody wanted this." — Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini.

___

"It was a demonstration of how strong we are as a group." — Sweden coach Janne Andersson.

"We have many heroes tonight. Obviously I'm somewhat taken over by emotions and obviously very happy." — Andersson.

"I am very happy but above all happy for these players. For many of them it was probably the last chance to get to the World Cup." — Andersson.

___

