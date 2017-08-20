WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Reaction to the death of rugby great Colin Meads:

"It is always sad when one of the big kauri trees fall. His ability to play the game first and foremost and his passion for rugby long after he stopped playing - he was a coach, he was manager for the All Blacks, and at grassroots he was involved. He didn't just play for the All Blacks, he didn't just play for King Country or his club; he just gave back in many other ways and he is true rugby." — New Zealand coach Steve Hansen.

"Uncompromising on the field, his exploits are that of folklore, while he was just as revered off the field. Beyond his playing days, he continued to support the game at many levels, but it was his significant contribution and support for organisations outside of rugby, that made him a very special New Zealander. He will be remembered as possibly the most treasured legend of our game." — New Zealand Rugby chairman Brent Impey.

"This is an incredibly sad day. Sir Colin was an icon of our game. I met him a few times and he was always keen to share a beer and have a yarn." — New Zealand captain Kieran Read.

"This is a sad day for New Zealand rugby and for New Zealand. Sir Colin was not only a great All Black but also a genuinely good New Zealand bloke. He represented what it means to be a New Zealander. He was no-nonsense, reliable, hardworking, warm and very generous with his time. I remember when I was younger hearing stories about how he used to shear sheep all day and go running at night. I thought I'd give it a go. I quickly learned the Meads legend was built on physical and mental toughness." — Prime Minister Bill English.

"World Rugby mourns the loss of All Blacks legend, Hall of Famer and inspirational second row Sir Colin Meads." — World Rugby, via Twitter.

"He achieved legendary status even while still playing and his reputation for ferocious and fearless play was the epitome of what New Zealand rugby stands for in South Africa. As much as New Zealand rugby is in mourning today, so is South African rugby." — SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.

"Our thoughts & prayers to friends and family of All Blacks great Sir Colin Meads. A giant of a man on and off the pitch." — Welsh Rugby Union, via Twitter.

"We have lost a great one. He never backed down from any challenge or fight, and that's why he was not only a great player, but a great New Zealander. He enjoyed a challenge and he was always up for it." — Former All Black Bryan Williams.

"Our condolences to Sir Colin's family and rugby friends across the world. An iconic player who will be long remembered." — Scottish Rugby, via Twitter.

"Very sad to hear that the great Sir Colin Meads has died. There is a man who lived up to his legend." — Former England captain Will Carling, via Twitter.

"Sad to say goodbye to a Great NZer, Sir Colin Meads. A man who was everything our country stands for." — Former New Zealand cricket captain Brendon McCullum, via Twitter.