Reaction: Changes to Virginia’s Military Tuition Program

Washington (DC News Now) — Virginia’s General Assembly passed a budget bill in May changing the standards for a program providing education benefits for kids and spouses of qualified disabled military veterans. Now, they need to apply for financial and possibly pay out of pocket before seeing any of those benefits.

DC News Now’s Mark Hall spoke to Kayla Owen. Owen is the co-founder of, Friends of Virginia Military Survivors and Dependents Education Program, who is speaking out against the changes.

