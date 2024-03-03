RCSO searching for missing woman

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

According to authorities, 32-year-old Chirontega Tyreana Whitfield was last seen on March 3rd at approximately 3:30 a.m. wearing a white long sleeve shirt, gray sweatpants, and black glitter Ugg boots on the 2800 block of Washington Road.

If you have any information concerning her whereabouts, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.