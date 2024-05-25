RCPS’s Summer Food Service Program to provide children with free, healthy meals

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR)– Roanoke City Public Schools announced the locations for the Summer Food Service Program over the summer.

RCPS will be serving meals for free to children 18 and under, with meals being available to all participants with no separate charge. Meals will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis at specific school division locations serving typically Monday through Thursday starting June 10 and ending August 9.

Here are the times and days each location will be serving meals as a part of the program:

Fallon Park Elementary School: June 17-August 9 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Forest Park Academy: June 17-August 9 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Grandin Court Elementary: June 17- July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

James Madison Middle School: June 19-August 9(Monday-Friday) Breakfast: 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Highland Park Elementary School: June 17-July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Monterey Elementary School: June 17-July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Noel C. Taylor Academy: June 17- July 25 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 10:50 a.m. to 11:10 a.m.

Patrick Henry High School: June 17-July 26(Monday-Friday) Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.

Roanoke Academy Elementary: June 17-July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Virginia Heights Elementary School: June 17-July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Westside Elementary: June 17-July 25 Breakfast: 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m. Lunch: 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

William Flemming High School: June 21 & June 28 Breakfast: 8:30 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. Lunch: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.



Families interested in learning more about this year’s Summer Food Service Program should contact the RCPS Department of Food and Nutrition at (540) 853-2863.

Visit the RCPS’ school information website for further contact information and addresses.

