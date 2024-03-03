RCPD releases citation and arrest numbers from Fake Patty’s Day

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) — The Riley County Police Department has released its numbers on citations and arrests from Saturday’s Fake Patty’s Day.

According to a Facebook post from the Riley County Police Department, officers issued a total of 79 citations between 10:45 a.m. and 4:40 p.m.

60 of the citations came from open containers, 16 for minor in possession/minor in consumption, three for disturbing the peace and two for public urination.

RCPD made six arrests and says that no major incidents were reported.

