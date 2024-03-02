RCPD, local businesses prepare for Fake Patty’s Day

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Local businesses are preparing for Manhattan’s busiest fake holiday.

Saturday, people will head to Manhattan for Fake Patty’s Day. It started as a day for Kansas State University students to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early, since they miss the actual holiday for Spring Break. Fake Patty’s Day has only grown in popularity over the years.

The Aggieville Business Association doesn’t participate in Fake Patty’s Day festivities, but individual businesses in Aggieville can.

Dennis Cook, director of the Aggieville Business Association has worked diligently with local police to make sure everyone Aggieville is as safe as can be.

“Whether you’re a local, whether you come and visit every once in a while, or this is the one time of a year you show up, we want everyone to feel like, ‘Yeah, I felt very safe and very comfortable,'” Cook said.

A spokeswoman with the Riley County Police Department tells 27 News that officers and Alcohol Beverage Control will be in Aggieville patrolling throughout the day and monitoring parties in neighborhoods.

The department will also be posting briefings on social media throughout the day to “ensure transparency” with the community on Saturday.

